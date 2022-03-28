The Patuxent High School Harlequins won the Maryland Thespians Festival 2022 Chapter Select One Act State Championship and are invited to the 2022 International Thespian Festival held in Bloomington, Indiana in June of 2022!

Patuxent High School Harlequins Credit: Calvert County Public Schools – CCPS

Each year, the Maryland Thespian Festival brings together nearly 1,000 high school theatre students, teachers, and professional teaching artists for the state’s premier two-day long theatre event, celebrating the very best of high school theatre. Complete with performances, workshops, keynotes, Troupe events, auditions, and more, the Maryland Thespian Festival is the only event of its kind and size in the state. Packed with workshops led by industry leaders, the highly anticipated One-Act Festival, the International Thespian Excellence Awards, College and Scholarship Auditions, guest speakers, and all-state performances.

The 2022 International Thespian Festival will be held at Indiana University where students can grow their theater knowledge, experience performances, and showcase their talents for college auditions, and the Thespy® Awards.

They were honored by the Calvert County Board of Education Meeting on March 24, 2022.

