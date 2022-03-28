St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (5-7) hosted Penn State Abington in a United East Conference doubleheader this afternoon (Mar. 26) The Seahawks fell to the Nittany Lions in game one (seven innings) by a score of and dropped game two, 24-7.

How It Happened (Game One)

The first three innings of play were a very defensive affair. The Nittany Lions struck first, but the Seahawks were able to score the next two runs to knot the game up at one. Brian Sanders was able to reach home on an error and Cole Tarleton was able to bring home another with an RBI single to right field.

The Nittany Lions scored one more run in the fifth inning to take a 3-2 advantage. No team was able to get another runner home and Penn State Abington was able win 3-2 after seven innings of play.

Inside the Box Score

Cole Tarleton was able to collect a hit and an RBI.

Jake Wills got the start on the mound for the Seahawks and pitched all seven innings. Wills faced 28 batters and struck out seven batters.

How It Happened (Game Two)

The Nittany Lions scored the first six runs of the ball game before Derrick Booker homered to get the Seahawks on the board. Cole Tarleton brought home two more runners after a single to center field to get the Seahawks their second run of the game. The Seahawks trailed 11-3 after three innings.

The Seahawks trailed 11-3 after three innings. Nate Brown was able to produce an RBI in the sixth inning to give the Seahawks their fourth run of the ball game. The Seahawks trailed 19-4.

St. Mary's had their best offensive output of the day in the seventh inning, capitalizing on a few Nittany Lion errors, while also adding a George Berbakos RBI single.

Inside the Box Score

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 30 vs. Salisbury | 3 PM

