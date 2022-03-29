VERO BEACH, Fla. – Junior captain Ethan Carpenter (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) was selected as the Coast-To-Coast (C2C) Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week for the second week in a row as announced by the league office on Monday.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s outdoor track & field team competed at the Doc Jopson Invite hosted by Bridgewater (Va.) College on March 26. Carpenter collected a pair of top-3 finishes to lead the Seahawks to a seventh-place finish in the 14-team field.

Carpenter claimed a second-place finish in the discus throw with a school-record distance of 40.67m, which ranks 10th in the Mid-Atlantic Region and second in the C2C.

The 6-3 thrower also picked up a third-place finish in the hammer throw with 47.44m.

St. Mary’s College will be back in action this Saturday, April 2, as the Seahawks host their first-ever track & field meet, Seahawks Invitational, at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium. The meet is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m

