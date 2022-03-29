The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. Center for Leadership presents Women’s History Month Speaker Kate Germano – author of ‘Fight Like a Girl – The Truth Behind How Female Marines are Trained,’ March 30. The public is invited to hear from Germano – an author, women’s advocate, leadership coach, and retired Marine officer – when she presents via Zoom from 1-2 p.m.

Dedicated to helping others live the Marine Corps maxim, “Know yourself and seek self-improvement,” Germano is a retired military officer with broad experience as a leadership coach, team performance troubleshooter, and public speaker. After a tumultuous experience leading the Marines Corps’ all-women 4th Recruit Training Battalion, some spectacular results, and a very public firing, Germano left the military and embarked on a journey of self-reflection.

According to her website, her thirst to learn how to better serve others and create a more equitable workforce led her back to school to study emotional intelligence, the neuroscience of leadership and change, diversity, equity, inclusion, conflict mediation, and resolution. Her coaching work is grounded in helping leaders reduce conflict and improve their self-awareness and self-management skills so they can develop strong relationships and excel.

Germano is a strong advocate for women and is well known nationally for writing and speaking on gender, leadership, and national security issues.

Participants must register in advance of this event to receive Zoom instructions.

The CSM Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. Center for Leadership strives to serve and connect the College of Southern Maryland and the surrounding region by offering leadership training and other opportunities to develop student and community leaders who contribute to their local and global communities. For more information, contact CSM Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. Center for Leadership Director and CSM Communication Professor Denise Gilmer-Knudson at dgilmer-knudson@csmd.edu

