ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty, Court of Appeals of Maryland, issued administrative orders announcing the lifting of the COVID-19 Health Emergency throughout the Maryland Judiciary. The main order, Lifting the COVID-19 Health Emergency as to the Maryland Judiciary, concludes the Judicial Branch’s COVID-19 emergency period and exits the five-phased resumption of operations plan effective April 4, 2022.

“This is the final step in resuming complete Judicial operations, but we recognize that we still have more work to do,” said Chief Judge Getty. “We would not be in this position without the collaboration and commitment of our current and previous leadership. Our progressive five-phased operations plan proved to be a success and kept the Maryland Judiciary operational during some of the most challenging times in our history. I am confident the Judiciary is coming out of this pandemic with the experience of implementing innovative technologies to improve access to justice for citizens throughout the State.”

Chief Judge Getty issued a total of five new administrative orders, which rescind previous orders of similar titles. All five new administrative orders can be found on the Maryland Judiciary’s website at mdcourts.gov/coronavirusorders.

The new administrative orders include:

The newly issued administrative orders provide that remote proceedings which were set pursuant to the orders during the health emergency but are now scheduled to occur beyond the emergency period, may proceed, and electronic signatures may continue in Prince George’s County and Baltimore City in conjunction with those proceedings. Further, trial judges who were designated to sit in any state trial court in Maryland during the emergency and who sat, are designated to continue to sit in those matters until they are completed. Also, the administrative orders memorialize measures undertaken regarding certain case types, proceedings, deadlines, and resumes complaints for failure to pay rent actions initiated or pending on April 4, 2022, to proceed pursuant to law.

Courts across Maryland are encouraged to continue using technology for remote proceedings as a robust component of efficient case management in all trial courts, either by video or telephone, but such utilization will vary by court location.

Individuals who have business with the courts should check the Judiciary’s website at mdcourts.gov or call the Clerk’s Office for information before arriving at a courthouse location. Please contact local jury offices for questions about jury service and accommodations.

