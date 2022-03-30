Prince Frederick, MD- The percentage of Calvert County students receiving a high school diploma is 5th highest in the state with approximately 95% (94.74) graduating in four years according to data released by the Maryland State Department of Education. Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) has shown a slight decrease from 2020 reported 95% graduation rate.

The state 2021 four-year cohort dropout rate was 7.4%, which reflects a decrease from 8.3% recorded in 2020. CCPS is reporting a 3.46% 2021 dropout rate which is below the state average.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, the Superintendent, said, “The graduation rate for the state of Maryland showed that more students are staying in school and receiving their high school diploma in four years. The state four-year cohort graduation rate remained consistent and demonstrates a slight increase compared to the 2019-20 state graduation rate. The state dropout rate decreased as well.

The data will be available on the Maryland Report Card website. The Maryland School Report Card is available at https://reportcard.msde.maryland.gov .

