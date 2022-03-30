Five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students were recently named 2022 Carson Scholars. The Carson Scholars program recognizes students for high academic achievement, humanitarian qualities, and community service.

Honored this year as new Carson Scholars are Madalynn Deavers, fifth grade, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School; Devin Moses, eighth grade, Matthew Henson Middle School; Aaliyah Underwood, eighth grade, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School; Amy Miller, junior, La Plata High School; and Keirstin Perez, junior, North Point High School.

As Carson Scholars, these students receive a $1,000 college scholarship. Carson Scholars are eligible for the annual renewal of the scholarship as long as they maintain high academic standards and a commitment to their communities.

Students are nominated by their respective schools for recognition as Carson Scholars. The selection process is competitive and about 500 new scholars nationwide are chosen annually.

Eleven CCPS students received a scholarship renewal as 2022 Recognized Carson Scholars. Recognized scholars are students who have received the honor in prior years. They are:

Eileen Browning, senior, Maurice J. McDonough High School (seventh recognition).

Grant Cooper, sixth grade, Milton M. Somers Middle School (second recognition).

Noah Cusack, sophomore, McDonough (fourth recognition).

Brady Freundel, sophomore, Henry E. Lackey High School (sixth recognition).

Liliana Gordon, senior, North Point (second recognition).

Kiley Grollman, seventh grade, Piccowaxen Middle School (third recognition).

Jayden Hill, sixth grade, Somers (third recognition).

Jolie Lombardi, sophomore, La Plata (sixth recognition).

Benjamin Williamson, junior, North Point (sixth recognition).

Emily Winkler, senior, La Plata (third recognition).

Nya Whitney, eighth grade, Somers (fourth recognition).

Each year, the Carson Scholars Fund awards $1,000 in college scholarships to a select group of high achieving students in Grades 4-12. These students demonstrate outstanding academic achievement and must have a minimum GPA of 3.75.

The Carson Scholars Fund was founded in 1994 by pediatric neurosurgeon Benjamin S. Carson to motivate and reward academic excellence in young people. The fund has awarded more than 7,000 scholarships and has scholars in all states and Washington, D.C.

Visit the Carson Scholars website at www.carsonscholars.org for more information.

