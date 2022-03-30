Thursday

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 pm. High near 73. Breezy, with a south wind of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 am, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Low around 52. Breezy, with a south wind of 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

