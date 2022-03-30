LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, March 29, 2022, with the invocation and pledge followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners recognized five retirements, including Major Michael Merican, Captain Richard Gray, Sergeant Mark Porter, Corporal Earl Young, and Corporal Ralph Butler.

The Commissioners approved a Department of Information Technology request for a Public Hearing on the Comcast Cable Franchise Agreement renewal. The Public Hearing will be held Tuesday, April 26; a formal notice will be forthcoming.

The Department of Finance received approval from the Commissioners for FY2023 Recommended Budget. The Commissioners also authorized the Department of Finance to schedule a Public Hearing Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Chopticon High School to hear public comment on the proposed FY2023 budget, the Constant Yield Tax Rate, and proposed St. Mary’s County Fees and Charges increases.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Public Information Office to purchase community engagement software to provide St. Mary’s County residents an additional opportunity to actively communicate with St. Mary’s County Government.

The Department of Human Resources requested and received Commissioner approval for a contract award to Principal Custody Solutions for consolidated trust & custody services for the three county retirement trusts, the Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan (SORP); the Other Post Employee Benefit Plan (OPEB); and the Length of Service Awards Plan (LOSAP).

The Commissioners authorized the submission of the schedule of nonrecurring and other unique one-time costs to the Maryland State Department of Education for FY2023 as presented by the Department of Finance.

The Department of Finance also received approval for a request for Budget Amendments returning $737,100 to the FIN22 Capital Reserve and reducing it by the same amount for the Mechanicsville Elementary School limited renovation.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation received approval from the Commissioners for the FY2023 Maryland Department of Transportation Priorities letter detailing St. Mary’s County Transportation Program Priorities.

The Commissioners approved a request and authorized the Director of Public Works and Transportation to sign and forward a grant application to the Federal Aviation Administration for $120,057 for a pavement management study for the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

The Department of Aging & Human Services was approved for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) (Year 1 of 3) FY2023 grant award from the Corporation for National and Community Service/AmeriCorps Seniors for $124,984 total; $50,000 Federal; $37,495 required County match; and $37,489 additional County funds, to continue the volunteer program.

The County Attorney’s office provided a legislative update detailing bills before the General Assembly in Annapolis.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

