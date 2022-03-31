Henry is an easy-going, 3-year-old beagle boy ISO his forever home. A total sweetie – Henry loves people and other dogs. He is a bigger beagle mix (45 pounds) and has lots of playful energy. His ideal home would have a playful canine companion and a fenced yard for fun sniffing and exploring adventures. Henry is learning to walk on a leash and enjoys going for a walk with his foster mom every day.

Please click this link and visit Henry’s web page to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Henry is almost finished with his vetting and is ready for a forever home to call his own. If you are interested in adopting Henry or another beagle ISO their forever home send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Like this: Like Loading...