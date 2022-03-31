Randall Jnbaptiste, 47, of Bryans Road Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On March 29 at 6 p.m., officers were made aware of a sexual assault that occurred in the 2700 block of Coppersmith Place in Bryans Road, MD.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim, who is 14-years-old, met the suspect via a social media app and agreed to go to the suspect’s home after the suspect presented himself as a teenager.

Once the victim was inside the house, the suspect, Randall Jnbaptiste, 47, of Bryans Road, sexually assaulted the teen. The victim was able to flee from the house and notify a parent. Jnbaptiste was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense. On March 31, a judge ordered Jnbaptiste to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

There are no similar reports at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply