NEW ORLEANS, La. – In just their second season of existence, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s outdoor track & field team earned their first-ever regional ranking as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Monday afternoon.

Will Christophel (l.) and Coach Reava Potter at Susquehanna Early Season Invitational (12.4.21) Credit: Tim Dougherty / St. Mary's College of Maryland

St. Mary’s College landed at the No. 25 spot for the Mid-Atlantic Region with 71.95 points. The Seahawks are one of two Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference members ranked in the Mid-Atlantic as Salisbury University is No. 5 in the region with 316.79 points.

The Seahawks will be back in action this Saturday, April 2, when St. Mary’s hosts its first-ever home track & field meet, Seahawks Invitational, at 9:30 a.m. in the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.

