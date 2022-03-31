LEONARDTOWN, MD (March 31, 2022) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for persons age 50 and older, as well as certain immunocompromised individuals.

The following populations are now eligible to receive a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD):

Individuals 50 years of age and older (at least 4 months after the first booster dose)

Individuals 12 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise* (at least 4 months after first booster dose)

Individuals ages 12 through 17 may only be registered for an SMCHD vaccine clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine. Adults (over age 18) do not have to receive the same type/brand of COVID-19 vaccine as their initial vaccination; each of the available COVID-19 vaccines may be “mixed and matched” for booster doses after completion of the primary vaccination series.

“As this pandemic continues on with surges throughout the year and new virus variants, it is important for people to stay up to date with their vaccine and maintain protection from severe COVID-19 illness,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “An additional booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine extends protection for those who are at the highest risk for severe illness, hospitalization, and COVID-related fatality. Please get your additional booster if you’re eligible.”

For more information or to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4330. Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment.

