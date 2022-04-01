Salisbury, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (5-8) hit the road for a mid-week non-conference matchup this afternoon (Mar. 30) against the Seagulls of Salisbury University. The Seahawks fell to the Seagulls 28-6.

How It Happened

The Seagulls carried a 4-0 advantage after three innings in what was a slow offensive start for the Seahawks.

Salisbury continued to hold on the momentum and carried their shutout into the seventh inning, leading 18-0 after six innings of play.

The Seahawks were able to finish the game on a high note, scoring six runs in the final two innings. Dan Weeden was able to produce their first run of the ball game off of a double to left field. The Seahawks were able to capitalize on some Seagull miscues, as well as a RBI from Cole Tarleton RBI in what turned out to be a three-run eighth inning. Adrian Auber picked up the biggest play of the day for the Seahawks, smacking a three-run homer to deep left field. St. Mary’s Ultimately fell, 28-6.

Inside the Box Score

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 1 vs. Wells | 6 PM

