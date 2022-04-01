Salisbury, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (5-8) hit the road for a mid-week non-conference matchup this afternoon (Mar. 30) against the Seagulls of Salisbury University. The Seahawks fell to the Seagulls 28-6.
How It Happened
- The Seagulls carried a 4-0 advantage after three innings in what was a slow offensive start for the Seahawks.
- Salisbury continued to hold on the momentum and carried their shutout into the seventh inning, leading 18-0 after six innings of play.
- The Seahawks were able to finish the game on a high note, scoring six runs in the final two innings. Dan Weeden was able to produce their first run of the ball game off of a double to left field. The Seahawks were able to capitalize on some Seagull miscues, as well as a RBI from Cole Tarleton RBI in what turned out to be a three-run eighth inning. Adrian Auber picked up the biggest play of the day for the Seahawks, smacking a three-run homer to deep left field. St. Mary’s Ultimately fell, 28-6.
Inside the Box Score
- Adrian Auber paced the Seahawks in RBI’s with three thanks to his ninth running homerun.
- Jace Jett, Tommy Brill, Jake Wills, Nolan Sawatsky, Nick Testoni, Anthony Walsh, Jake Sandbridge, Graham Houck, and David Baggott all made appearances on the mound today for the Seahawks
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Apr. 1 vs. Wells | 6 PM