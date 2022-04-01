Salisbury, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team fell to the Seagulls of Salisbury University this afternoon (Mar. 30). The Seahawks lost by a final score of 9-0, dropping their record to 3-7 on the year.

Doubles

Diana Levit and Hannah Gorel fell to the Seagulls 8-0 competing in the No.1 spot for the Seahawks. Amber Manspeaker and Hallie Hershey suffered a similar fate in the No. 2 spot for St. Mary’s, also coming up short 8-0.

and fell to the Seagulls 8-0 competing in the No.1 spot for the Seahawks. and suffered a similar fate in the No. 2 spot for St. Mary’s, also coming up short 8-0. Giselle Harris and Sydney Anderson concluded doubles for the Seahawks, dropping their match by a score of 8-1 in the No. 3 spot. The Seahawks trailed 3-0 after the doubles sessions concluded.

Singles

The Seahawks were unable to gain momentum as Diana Levit came up short in the No. 1 spot for the Seahawks, dropping the match in two sets by scores of 6-0 and 6-2. Hannah Gorel could not reverse the Seahawks fortune, as she dropped her match in two sets as well, 6-2 and 6-0. Hallie Hershey could not get St. Mary’s on the board, losing both sets 6-1.

came up short in the No. 1 spot for the Seahawks, dropping the match in two sets by scores of 6-0 and 6-2. could not reverse the Seahawks fortune, as she dropped her match in two sets as well, 6-2 and 6-0. could not get St. Mary’s on the board, losing both sets 6-1. Manspeaker and Anderson both fell in two sets in the No. 4 and No. 5 spots. Both Manspeaker and Anderson lost by scores of 6-0 and 6-1.

Finishing things off for the Seahawks in the No. 6 spot, Giselle Harris was unable to get the Seahawks on the board, falling 6-1, 6-1.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 5 vs. Lancaster Bible | 4:00 PM | St. Mary’s City, MD

Like this: Like Loading...