The Board of Directors has appointed 10 members to the 2022 Nominating Committee scheduled to meet on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at SMECO’s headquarters in Hughesville or via teleconference. The committee will review candidate applications for the five Board positions to be elected this year. Elections will be held to fill one position in Calvert/Anne Arundel counties, two positions in Charles County, one position in Prince George’s County, and one position in St. Mary’s County.

The 2022 Nominating Committee members follow:

Calvert County : Kimberly Freeland, Prince Frederick; and Terence N. Gibson, Prince Frederick.

: Kimberly Freeland, Prince Frederick; and Terence N. Gibson, Prince Frederick. Charles County : Joseph L. Gardiner Jr., La Plata; Edward Holland III, Waldorf; and William B. Young Jr., Waldorf.

: Joseph L. Gardiner Jr., La Plata; Edward Holland III, Waldorf; and William B. Young Jr., Waldorf. Prince George’s County : Charles E. Clagett, Accokeek; and Ernest H. Riess, Brandywine.

: Charles E. Clagett, Accokeek; and Ernest H. Riess, Brandywine. St. Mary’s County: Edith M. Bell, Chaptico; George A. Brown, Loveville; and Catherine Brenda Coates, Lexington Park.

SMECO members interested in being nominated should complete a Board of Directors Candidate Application, which may be accessed and submitted online at smeco.coop/annualmeeting. To be reviewed by the nominating committee, completed candidate applications should be submitted online by 4 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022.

In addition to nominations made by the committee, any 15 or more SMECO members acting together may make other nominations by petition. Members running by petition should complete and submit a Board of Directors Candidate Application by 4 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022. The application and candidate materials are located on SMECO’s website at smeco.coop/annualmeeting.

SMECO’s Annual Meeting will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022; however, the election will be conducted by mail and online. Co-op members will receive ballots in the mail. Members may vote online or return their completed ballots by mail prior to the Annual Meeting. Election results will be announced at the meeting, but no voting will occur on-site.

Selection of the Nominating Committee members is in compliance with SMECO’s bylaws. For more information regarding the committee, nominations, and qualifications of directors, refer to Article IV, Sections 4.02 and 4.03, of SMECO’s bylaws. Bylaws may be obtained from a SMECO office or online at www.smeco.coop.

