NEW ORLEANS, La. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s outdoor track & field team is picking up its first-ever regional ranking as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Monday afternoon.

In just its second season of existence, St. Mary’s College earned the 32nd spot in the Mid-Atlantic Region with 10.69 points. Salisbury University, a fellow Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference member, came in 11th with 200.57 points.

The Seahawks will be back in action this Saturday, April 2, when St. Mary’s hosts its first-ever home track & field meet, Seahawks Invitational, at 9:30 a.m. in the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.

