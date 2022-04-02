On April 1, 2022, at approximately 7:21 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, located at 8810 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach, MD for a reported burglary.

Edward Francis Lavin, III, 46 of Chesapeake Beach, MD Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect had gained entry through the front door of the church. Deputies observed significant damage and disarray to the inside of the sanctuary. The approximate value of the damaged property is $2,680.00.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau assumed the investigation. Based on evidence collected at the scene and video surveillance, a suspect was quickly identified. Detectives located Edward Francis Lavin, III, 46 of Chesapeake Beach, MD, outside his residence.

Father Stack of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church posted this on Facebook the morning after the burglary…

Dear Parishioners,

As some of you may have heard, last night St. Anthony’s was broken into and ransacked, in particular the sanctuary. The tabernacle was untouched. The situation could have been a lot worse although, there was quite a bit of destruction.

We are now in the process of cleaning up and getting things put back together.

Please know that all events for this weekend, retreats, Stations of the Cross soup supper, Mass etc. will take place as scheduled.

Please keep the parish in your prayers, I will keep you in my prayers, and I hope to see you all this weekend.

Peace, In Christ Jesus,

Father Stack

Lavin was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Second Degree Burglary, Fourth Degree Burglary, Malicious Destruction of Property more than $1000.00, and Theft Less than $100.00.

