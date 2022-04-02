Waldorf, MD- On April 1, 2022, at 9:10 a.m., a school resource officer was made aware that an 8th-grade student at Mattawoman Middle School was possibly in possession of a firearm. Upon further investigation, the officer found a replica semi-automatic firearm in the student’s locker. The gun was recovered and the student’s parents were contacted.

Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

The case was screened with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office which advised to charge the student with possession of a concealed deadly weapon. The juvenile was charged on a juvenile offense report and released to a parent.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Officer Curtis at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply