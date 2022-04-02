Waldorf, MD- On April 1, 2022, at 9:10 a.m., a school resource officer was made aware that an 8th-grade student at Mattawoman Middle School was possibly in possession of a firearm. Upon further investigation, the officer found a replica semi-automatic firearm in the student’s locker. The gun was recovered and the student’s parents were contacted.

The case was screened with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office which advised to charge the student with possession of a concealed deadly weapon. The juvenile was charged on a juvenile offense report and released to a parent.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Officer Curtis at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

