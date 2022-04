Meet Domino who’s Cat of the Week.

Domino is a big 4-year-old boy who’s ready to spread his love. He much prefers to be your one and only and will repay you with loving headbutts.

If you can help this handsome boy, please let me know as soon as possible!

Tri-County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

