Educational Showcase: Prince Frederick Campus. April 3. 2 – 4 p.m. Prince Frederick Campus, Building B. Discover the immersive and interactive educational opportunities the College of Southern Maryland has to offer. Learn how to weld with our welding simulator, perform a virtual dissection of the human body, and more. Explore CSM’s beautiful campus and visit our learning spaces that house state-of-the-art technology and industry-grade equipment. Meet with college representatives, learn about programs, play games and win prizes! Free. Learn more and RSVP at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/04/educational-showcase-april-3.html.

Transfer Scholarships Webinar. April 5. 2 – 3 p.m. Zoom. Did you know there are a variety of ways to finance your education once you transfer to a four-year institution? In this webinar, we will discuss the variety of transfer scholarships that are available to students as they transfer out of CSM to pursue a bachelor’s degree at a 4-year institution. Free. For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/04/transfer-scholarships-webinar.html.

Transfer Thursday: Coastal Carolina University, Troy University, and Towson University 2+2 Elementary Education. April 7. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Zoom. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually! CSM hosts transfer institutions?virtually each?Thursday from 11 a.m.?–?1 p.m. Representatives from three?different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop-in at any point during the time frame to ask your questions. RSVPs?are required to?access?Zoom?information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.

Sex Signals: Sexual Assault Awareness. April 7. 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Zoom. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, so please join us for Sex Signals, a unique combination of improvisational comedy, education, and audience participation that provides a provocative, in-your-face look at issues surrounding dating, sex, and date rape on college campuses. A two-person team of highly trained educators takes the audience on an interactive, relevant, and often-hilarious exploration of the cultural messaging we receive about gender, sexuality, sexual health and intimate relationships. It examines what roles culture and privilege play in justifying unhealthy and dangerous beliefs about what is acceptable social and sexual behavior. Free. Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/04/sex-signals-sexual-assault-awareness-on-campus.html.

Stop Over-Thinking! Stress Support Group. April 7, 14, 21, 28. 4 – 5 p.m. Zoom. Are you Stressed? Do you find yourself in negative spirals? Is your mind cluttered? Are you having trouble focusing on the present? Danielle Hawthorne, LMSW, will walk through inner obstacles with detailed and proven techniques to help you rewire your brain, control your thoughts, and change your mental habits. Free. Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/03/stress-support-group.html.

Educational Showcase: Leonardtown Campus. April 10. 2 – 4 p.m. Leonardtown Campus, Building A. Discover the immersive and interactive educational opportunities the College of Southern Maryland has to offer! Defend the crowd with a Cybersecurity game, develop your acting skills with an acting/improv lesson, and more. Explore CSM’s beautiful campus and visit our learning spaces that house state-of-the-art technology and industry-grade equipment. Meet with college representatives, learn about programs, play games and win prizes! Free. Learn more and RSVP at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/04/educational-showcase-april-10.html.

Ward Virts Concert Series: Brian Ganz. April 10. 3 – 5 p.m. Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room. Brian Ganz is widely regarded as one of the leading pianists of his generation. He is on the piano faculty of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where he is artist-in-residence, and is also a member of the piano faculty of the Peabody Conservatory. Recent performance highlights include Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 at the Alba Music Festival in Italy and with the National Philharmonic at Strathmore, Mozart’s Piano Concerto K. 466 with the Virginia Chamber Orchestra and the Annapolis Symphony, Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto with the Billings Symphony, and a solo recital for the Distinguished Artists Series of Santa Cruz, California. Free. More information at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/04/ward-virts-brian-ganz.html.

Connections Literary Series: Teresa Mei Chuc (Chúc M?) Tu? in Conversation with Doug Rawlings. April 13. 12 – 1 p.m. Zoom. Connections Literary Series presents a conversation with the two authors of “C?u Tre (Bamboo Bridge): Conversations between a Vietnamese Refugee and an American Veteran.” The book explores the themes of war and what it will take to build a peaceful world in poetry and prose Conversations between a Vietnamese refugee and an American veteran. Free. Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/04/connections-teresa-mei-chuc.html.

Transfer Thursday: Salisbury University, Southern New Hampshire University, and University of Maryland College Park (UMD). April 14. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Zoom. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually! CSM hosts transfer institutions?virtually each?Thursday from 11 a.m.?–?1 p.m. Representatives from three?different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop-in at any point during the time frame to ask your questions. RSVPs?are required to?access?Zoom?information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.

Engineering Meet and Greet. April 14. 4 – 5 p.m. Zoom. The Engineering meet and greet is an opportunity for prospective and current students to meet with engineers who have completed the Southern Maryland Engineering Partnership. Free. Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/04/engineering-meet-greet.html.

Business Speaker Series: “Thinking Like an Entrepreneur: Successful Strategies for Leading and Serving.” April 14. 7 – 8:15 p.m. Online via Zoom and in-person on the La Plata Campus, Community Education (CE) Building, Room 101. Are you wondering if you have what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur? Hear from Greg Page, CEO of PAGE Companies, PBG Construction, and PAGE Healthcare; Corae Young, Chief Program Officer for LifeStyles of Maryland; Kevin Guiffre, Manager of Chick-fil-A La Plata; and Robert Hanley, Vice President of Cyber Solutions/Engineering, Sabre Systems, Inc. about how they became entrepreneurs, developed their skills, and learned from their failures. Free. Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/04/business-speaker-series.html. Registration not required if attending in person.

Tri-County Job and Career Fair. April 15. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. La Plata Campus, Business (BU) Building. Students, alumni, and members of the greater Southern Maryland community are welcome to attend this free event. No registration required for job seekers. More information at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/04/tri-county-job-career-fair.html.

Holiday: Easter (College closed). The college will close for the Easter holiday on April 17 and will reopen on April 18.

Transfer Thursday: Bellevue University, East Carolina University, and Seton Hall University. April 21. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Zoom. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually! CSM hosts transfer institutions?virtually each?Thursday from 11 a.m.?–?1 p.m. Representatives from three?different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop-in at any point during the time frame to ask your questions. RSVPs?are required to?access?Zoom?information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.

Benny C. Morgan Concert Series: Holly Roadfeldt. April 23. 3 – 5 p.m. Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Auditorium. Described as wielding a “perfect pairing of technical prowess and innate sensitivity.” Roadfeldt is one of contemporary music’s most prolific ambassadors, having performed over 150 world premieres by more than four dozen composers. Artistically, she obsesses over ensuring audiences connect to the music they hear, blending virtuosity with insight in her popular lecture-recitals. For her efforts, music critics worldwide praise Roadfeldt as “a vivid pianist” with “beautiful playing.” Free. More information at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/04/benny-morgan-holly-roadfeldt.html.

Educational Showcase: La Plata Campus. April 24. 2 – 4 p.m. La Plata Campus, Center for Business and industry (BI Building). Discover the immersive and interactive educational opportunities the College of Southern Maryland has to offer. Join CSM’s award-winning Talons robotics team for a hands-on robotics demo, play authentic Latin American salsa music, and more. Explore CSM’s beautiful campus and visit our learning spaces that house state-of-the-art technology and industry-grade equipment. Meet with college representatives, learn about programs, play games and win prizes! Free. Learn more and RSVP at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/04/educational-showcase-april-24.html.

Virtual Open House. April 28. 5 – 6 p.m. Zoom. Join the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) to hear from our students, professors, and leadership and see what makes CSM the right choice for reaching your goals. Learn about how CSM’s support services can help you succeed; keeping college affordable; degree and certificate programs; transfer opportunities; and much more! Free. Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/04/open-house.html.

Homeschool Experience Day. April 29. 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Prince Frederick Campus. Homeschool students are invited to learn how CSM can assist them with getting a jump-start on their college education. Students are invited to experience a CSM class taught by CSM professors, learn more about Dual Enrollment and helpful support services that are available, talk to current homeschooled Dual Enrollment students, and find out about student government and other CSM clubs and organizations. Free. Learn more and register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/04/homeschool-experience-day.html.

CSM Barbershop Concert. April 31. 7:30 – 9 p.m. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. CSM’s Barbershop Chorus, “Southern Mix,” under the direction of Paul Douglass, is a choir specializing in traditional barbershop-style music and contemporary popular music. “Southern Mix” is a member of the national Barbershop Harmony Society. Although this ensemble is traditionally seen as a men’s ensemble, CSM’s chapter is open to men and women who have an interest in barbershop or close-harmony singing! The music will feature barbershop standards as well as small ensemble singing and some contemporary music. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/04/barbershop-concert.html.

