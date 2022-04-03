(April 1, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin a project Monday, April 4, to resurface MD 4 (Patuxent Beach Road) in St Mary’s County. During the project, crews will work overnights, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday evenings through Friday mornings. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be complete this spring.

MDOT SHA contractor F.O. Day will work along two sections: southbound MD 4 between MD 235 (Three Notch Road) and Oak Drive; and along with both directions of MD 4 between the MD 4/Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge approach and Patuxent Boulevard.?

During work hours, traffic will be guided using a flagging operation. Drivers should remain alert for lane shifts, crews, and equipment. Portable variable message signs will be in place in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties advising motorists of the work.

Customers who have questions about this work and other state-numbered routes in St. Mary’s County may call the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

MDOT SHA works to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews and our customers. Drivers are reminded to stay alert for work crews and equipment, focus on?driving, and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes.?Please drive like you work here and?slow down?in construction zones.??

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

