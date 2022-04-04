ST. MARY’S CITY, MD – After a five-game stint at home, the Seahawks were back on the road yesterday to face the Medaille College Mavericks in a United East Conference contest. The Seahawks have won their last three games, tallying at least 20 goals, and today was no different for the women’s lacrosse team.

How it Happened

The Seahawks fired 17 shots in the opening period, scoring on nine of those opportunities. Lucy Gussio tallied three goals for the Seahawks, the most by one player in the first period. Maddie Clemmer kept the Mavericks out, making two key saves to leave them scoreless going into the second quarter (9-0).

The Mavericks snuck past the Seahawks, scoring just two minutes into the second period. St. Mary's quickly took control back and went on to score six goals from six different players before halftime. Nancy Slaughter, Lily Davison, Kelly Emge, Lucy Gussio, Bella Dunigan, and Hailey Betch each recorded a point to give the Seahawks a 14 point lead.

Erin Piper scored her first goal of the season off an assist from teammate Lucy Gussio. Piper scored the third and final goal of the third period for the Seahawks. Kelly Emge and Colin Horton both capitalized on an assist from Bella Dunigan to bring the score to (18-1) entering the fourth quarter.

St. Mary's put away three more goals before time expired, making this the fourth match in a row that the Seahawks have hit the 20 point mark. Medaille College broke through the Seahawk's defense to score two more points in the final period. (21-3).

Madison Laine vs Wells College Credit: Gretchen Phillips / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Lucy Gussio led the Seahawks in this match, scoring five goals in the sixty minutes of play and now has 37 goals on the season. Colin Horton sits in second place with 28 goals. Kelly Emge brings her total up to 15, while teammates MC Mortimer and Hailey Betch hold 13 points each. Nancy Slaughter joins the squad in the double digits from her two goals today to bring her up to 10 for the season.

The Seahawks were 14-14 in clear attempts today and collected 20 draw controls in the match.

St. Mary's caused eleven of Medailles 21 turnovers in the match. Lucy Gussio, Bella Dunigan and Mark Kate Fitz-Patrick each caused two.

Up Next

The Seahawks travel to Newport News, Va to compete against the Christopher Newport University Captains. The match is set for April 5th and will start at 5pm.

