Aurora, NY.– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (7-8) traveled to Wells College this afternoon (Apr. 2) for a United East Conference showdown. The Seahawks were able to get the better of the Express, going 2-0 on the day. The Seahawks took the first one 4-1 (seven innings) and the second one 12-3.

How It Happened (Game One)

The Express were able to get the scoring going in the bottom of the first, but the Seahawks quickly responded half an inning later. Brian Sanders was able to bring a runner home after a single to center field, tying the game at one a piece. The score remained knotted at ones all the way to the sixth inning of play.

After three innings of scoreless action, the Seahawks were finally able to break the stalemate after a Cole Tarleton RBI single. George Berbakos was able to keep the spark going for the Seahawks, contributing an RBI double to a productive sixth inning of play. Adrian Auber was able to cushion the Seahawk lead in the top of the seventh inning after a sacrifice fly ball that brought home the fourth run of the ball game for St. Mary's. The Seahawks were able to hold on, 4-1.

Inside the Box Score

George Berbakos led the way offensively for the Seahawks with two hits and an RBI.

Jake Wills went the full seven innings for the Seahawks, striking out 12 batters.

How It Happened (Game Two)

The Seahawks were able to use a productive first inning to build a 3-0 lead over the Express. St. Mary’s was able to capitalize on a couple Wells errors before Ian Walters connected on an RBI single to conclude the inning. Nate Brown was able to add another run to the Seahawks tally to give themselves a 4-2 lead after three innings.

St. Mary's once again was able to capitalize on a three run inning, this time in the top of the fourth. Cole Tarleton brought a runner home after a sacrifice fly just before the Seahawks were able to produce two more runs after Express errors. The Seahawks led 7-2.

The Seahawks led 8-3 going into the eighth inning. Nate Brown was able to produce the largest play of the game with a two run homer. Derrick Booker kept the momentum going with an RBI single to close out the inning. George Berbakos put the cherry on top of a 12-3 win after an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth.

Inside the Box Score

Nate Brown paced the Seahawks with two hits and five RBI’s.

George Berbakos picked up three hits and three RBI's.

Tyson Johnson got the start and went the distance, pitching all nine innings. Johnson struck out eight batters.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 3 vs. Wells | 11 AM

