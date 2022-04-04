Aurora, NY.– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (7-8) traveled to Wells College this afternoon (Apr. 2) for a United East Conference showdown. The Seahawks were able to get the better of the Express, going 2-0 on the day. The Seahawks took the first one 4-1 (seven innings) and the second one 12-3.
How It Happened (Game One)
- The Express were able to get the scoring going in the bottom of the first, but the Seahawks quickly responded half an inning later. Brian Sanders was able to bring a runner home after a single to center field, tying the game at one a piece. The score remained knotted at ones all the way to the sixth inning of play.
- After three innings of scoreless action, the Seahawks were finally able to break the stalemate after a Cole Tarleton RBI single. George Berbakos was able to keep the spark going for the Seahawks, contributing an RBI double to a productive sixth inning of play. Adrian Auber was able to cushion the Seahawk lead in the top of the seventh inning after a sacrifice fly ball that brought home the fourth run of the ball game for St. Mary’s. The Seahawks were able to hold on, 4-1.
Inside the Box Score
- George Berbakos led the way offensively for the Seahawks with two hits and an RBI.
- Jake Wills went the full seven innings for the Seahawks, striking out 12 batters.
How It Happened (Game Two)
- The Seahawks were able to use a productive first inning to build a 3-0 lead over the Express. St. Mary’s was able to capitalize on a couple Wells errors before Ian Walters connected on an RBI single to conclude the inning. Nate Brown was able to add another run to the Seahawks tally to give themselves a 4-2 lead after three innings.
- St. Mary’s once again was able to capitalize on a three run inning, this time in the top of the fourth. Cole Tarleton brought a runner home after a sacrifice fly just before the Seahawks were able to produce two more runs after Express errors. The Seahawks led 7-2.
- The Seahawks led 8-3 going into the eighth inning. Nate Brown was able to produce the largest play of the game with a two run homer. Derrick Booker kept the momentum going with an RBI single to close out the inning. George Berbakos put the cherry on top of a 12-3 win after an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth. .
Inside the Box Score
- Nate Brown paced the Seahawks with two hits and five RBI’s.
- George Berbakos picked up three hits and three RBI’s.
- Tyson Johnson got the start and went the distance, pitching all nine innings. Johnson struck out eight batters.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Apr. 3 vs. Wells | 11 AM