Leonardtown, Maryland – St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on March 29, 2022, a jury found Clayton “Tommy” Williams (Date of Birth April 16, 1984) guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Sexual Offense in the 3rd Degree after two days in trial.

Williams was charged in 2021 for the offenses that occurred between 2017and 2019. He was represented by Garbiel Chrisitan of the Gabriel J. Christian and Associates, LLC law firm in Bowie, MD.

Upon finding guilty by the jury, Judge Nichols remanded Defendant into the custody of the Sheriff’s Office pending sentencing.

No presiding Judge is mentioned in the Case search, nor is a date for sentencing.

Like this: Like Loading...