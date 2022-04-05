Prince Frederick, MD– Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) students competed at the 49th annual SkillsUSA Maryland Leadership and Skills Conference held in Anne Arundel County on April 1-2, 2022. Every year at the state championship more than 1,000 Maryland Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from all 24 counties and Baltimore City, compete in over 90 occupational and leadership skill events. A total of 28 Calvert County students took home top honors in multiple contests this year, earning four gold, eight silver, and seven bronze medals.
CCPS students also represent SkillsUSA at both the State and National levels with participating state officers and national voting delegates. Katherine Akins served during the 2021-22 School Year as the SkillsUSA State President and Megan Humm served as the State Reporter. Lilly Hall and Tabitha Cooks were elected to the SkillsUSA Maryland State Officer Team for the 2022-23 School Year. In addition, Katherine Akins, Lilly Hall, and Tabitha Cooks were selected as SkillsUSA National Voting Delegates for the upcoming National Skills Leadership Conference to be held in June in Atlanta, Ga.
In addition to the outstanding student accomplishments at this year’s state championships, Mrs. Kimberly Clements, Interactive Media Production teacher at the Career & Technology Academy, was honored as SkillsUSA Maryland Advisor of the Year. Clements began working with the students at the Career & Technology Academy in the 2020-21 School Year. She was nominated for consideration for recognition by the staff of the Career & Technology Academy.
The following students competed at the state competition with outstanding accomplishments:
BASIC HEALTH CARE SKILLS
- Jordan Bunting – Gold
CABINETMAKING
- Taylor Neil – Bronze
CULINARY ARTS
- Josh Magassouba – Silver
EMPLOYMENT APPLICATION PROCESS
- Jacklyn Miller – Silver
ESTHETICS
- Adly Paau Pesquera – Bronze
EXTEMPORANIOUS SPEAKING
- Faith Murphy – Silver
GRAPHIC SUBLIMATION
- Corey Bronson – Silver
- Tierany-Leigh Foster – Bronze
- Ava Halsey – Gold
HEALTH KNOWLEDGE BOWL (team of 4)
- Kiera Blunt – Silver
- Zoe Dettmer- Silver
- Taylor Stevenson- Silver
- Lillian Swann – Silver
INTERNETWORKING
- Brennen McCorison – Bronze
MEDICAL ASSISTING
- Kendall Heath – Bronze
NURSE ASSISTING
- Zoe Kemeza – Silver
- Juliana Thomas – Bronze
PHOTOGRAPHY
- Nathan Coston – Gold
SHEETMETAL
- Blake Baker – Gold
- Jacob Howes – Silver
TEAMWORKS (team of 4)
- Matthew Davidson – Silver
- Mason Kidwell – Silver
- Gabriela Mejia-Moran – Silver
- Will Walton – Silver
- Cole Mathis – Bronze
- Devin Mattingly – Bronze
- Timmy O’Brien – Bronze
- Hayden Phillips – Bronze
Students who earned gold are now qualified to represent Maryland in the National Skills and Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Georgia June 20-24, 2022.