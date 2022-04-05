Prince Frederick, MD– Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) students competed at the 49th annual SkillsUSA Maryland Leadership and Skills Conference held in Anne Arundel County on April 1-2, 2022. Every year at the state championship more than 1,000 Maryland Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from all 24 counties and Baltimore City, compete in over 90 occupational and leadership skill events. A total of 28 Calvert County students took home top honors in multiple contests this year, earning four gold, eight silver, and seven bronze medals.

CCPS students also represent SkillsUSA at both the State and National levels with participating state officers and national voting delegates. Katherine Akins served during the 2021-22 School Year as the SkillsUSA State President and Megan Humm served as the State Reporter. Lilly Hall and Tabitha Cooks were elected to the SkillsUSA Maryland State Officer Team for the 2022-23 School Year. In addition, Katherine Akins, Lilly Hall, and Tabitha Cooks were selected as SkillsUSA National Voting Delegates for the upcoming National Skills Leadership Conference to be held in June in Atlanta, Ga.

In addition to the outstanding student accomplishments at this year’s state championships, Mrs. Kimberly Clements, Interactive Media Production teacher at the Career & Technology Academy, was honored as SkillsUSA Maryland Advisor of the Year. Clements began working with the students at the Career & Technology Academy in the 2020-21 School Year. She was nominated for consideration for recognition by the staff of the Career & Technology Academy.

The following students competed at the state competition with outstanding accomplishments:

BASIC HEALTH CARE SKILLS

Jordan Bunting – Gold

CABINETMAKING

Taylor Neil – Bronze

CULINARY ARTS

Josh Magassouba – Silver

EMPLOYMENT APPLICATION PROCESS

Jacklyn Miller – Silver

ESTHETICS

Adly Paau Pesquera – Bronze

EXTEMPORANIOUS SPEAKING

Faith Murphy – Silver

GRAPHIC SUBLIMATION

Corey Bronson – Silver

Tierany-Leigh Foster – Bronze

Ava Halsey – Gold

HEALTH KNOWLEDGE BOWL (team of 4)

Kiera Blunt – Silver

Zoe Dettmer- Silver

Taylor Stevenson- Silver

Lillian Swann – Silver

INTERNETWORKING

Brennen McCorison – Bronze

MEDICAL ASSISTING

Kendall Heath – Bronze

NURSE ASSISTING

Zoe Kemeza – Silver

Juliana Thomas – Bronze

PHOTOGRAPHY

Nathan Coston – Gold

SHEETMETAL

Blake Baker – Gold

Jacob Howes – Silver

TEAMWORKS (team of 4)

Matthew Davidson – Silver

Mason Kidwell – Silver

Gabriela Mejia-Moran – Silver

Will Walton – Silver

Cole Mathis – Bronze

Devin Mattingly – Bronze

Timmy O’Brien – Bronze

Hayden Phillips – Bronze

Students who earned gold are now qualified to represent Maryland in the National Skills and Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Georgia June 20-24, 2022.

