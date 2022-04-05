This low rider is Nova, she is about 6 years old and seems to love everyone she meets.

Nova is a velcro dog, that just wants to be wherever you are. She would love to hang out on the couch with you, watching tv, and get tons of snacks…snacks are a must in her new home!

She also likes walks, but her short legs can’t go too far or too fast. Nova came to us as a stray, so we don’t know how she is with other dogs. Bring your dog for a meet and greet if you are interested in giving her a home.

She is just the sweetest and goofiest! Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet this adorabull girl!

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

