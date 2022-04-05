The event was held at the American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 on March 29th. to recognize and celebrate veterans who served during the Vietnam war.

Veterans were pinned by the Secretary of MDVA George Owings, given a State citation by the post-Commander Scott Deacon and the Director of Maryland’s Commitment to Veterans Joy Ashcraft provided veterans with a challenge coin. There were 53 veterans recognized at the event to include veterans from Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

After the ceremony veterans were provided a meal and social hour.

