LEONARDTOWN, MD – Saturday, April 9, 2022, the Department of Recreation & Parks will host its 39th Annual Easter Egg Festival at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. This rain or shine event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to the entire community. The Easter Egg Festival has become a staple of the Southern Maryland community every spring, and many are looking forward to its return this year!

For a $5.00 fee, children can participate in egg hunts, visit with Mr. or Mrs. Bunny, enjoy face painting, arts and crafts, live animals, and lots of other bunny-approved activities. Local performing groups will offer live entertainment. There will be a skateboard demo and golf demo hosted by Recreation & Parks and a first responder area will be available with “touch a truck” opportunities and K9 demonstrations. There will be over 25 local merchandise and information vendors and at least 15 different food vendors.

Tickets for this event can be purchased online, in advance, or through the website at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/easter. Tickets will also be available in person at the Department of Recreation & Parks main office, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate the day of the event.

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks thanks all of our sponsors for their support and donations: FieldTurf is this year’s Premier Sponsor, along with additional sponsorships from Schneider Orthodontics, SMECO, Southern Maryland Foot & Ankle, Evolve Yoga & Wellness, Dugan McKissick & Longmore, Baddour Law Firm, Henry Chiropractic & Wellness, St. Mary’s Roofing, April’s Pool & Spa, PSI Pax, Mission BBQ, Calvert Marine Museum, Maryland International Raceway, MedStar Family Choice and Good Earth Natural Foods.

Net proceeds from the Easter Egg Festival and the department’s annual golf tournament are used to fund the Recreation & Parks Scholarship Program, which provides qualified individual applicants the opportunity to participate in an activity at a 50% prorated amount of the registration fee.

For more information, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/easter or call 301-475-4200 ext. 1800.

Like this: Like Loading...