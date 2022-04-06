April is National Distracted Driving Month and deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will continue to patrol for drivers who are not paying attention to the road.

“Distracted driving is one of the fastest-growing safety issues on the roads today,” according to the United States Department of Transportation. “Distracted drivers aren’t just a threat to themselves; they’re a danger to everyone else on the road. The national distracted driving effort focuses on ways to change the behavior of drivers through legislation, enforcement, public awareness, and education.”

Stay alert when driving the roads of St. Mary’s County and beyond. Buckle your seatbelt and make sure all of your passengers are buckled in as well. Do not text using your cellphone while driving, do not eat while driving, do not apply makeup while driving, and do not floss while driving. Your sole job when operating an automobile is to drive.

“People need to slow down on our local roads and pay attention to what they’re doing behind the wheel so we can all get to our destinations safely,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said.

