Leonardtown, Maryland – St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on October 15, 2021, Charles Ernest Kenny, Newburg, MD entered a plea to Third Degree Sexual Offense for having sexual contact with a minor.

Kenny was charged on January 11, 2021, for the offense that occurred in November 2020. Kenny will have to register as a Tier III Sex Offender, which is a LifeTime sexual offender, and be subjected to lifetime sexual offender supervision.

On March 23, 2022, Judge Stanalonis sentenced the Defendant to the maximum penalty of 10 years in the Department of Corrections.

Mr. Kenny was represented by Brendan Callahan of The Callahan Law Group, LLC in Prince Frderick, MD.

State’s Attorney Fritz would like to thank Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor and Detective Fennessey of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department for a job well done.

