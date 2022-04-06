Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Showers are likely before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

