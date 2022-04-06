Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students in Grades 6-12 recently participated in the Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB) primary elections. Primary elections for the 2022-2023 school year were held from March 28 through April 1. Students could choose to vote for one of 10 candidates in the running for the position.

The two students with the highest number of votes advance to the general election. They are Amira Abujuma, a junior at North Point High School, and David Yum, a sophomore at Westlake High School. The general election will be held May 9-20. Students will have the opportunity to vote during the school day in English and language arts classes. As with the primary election, students will receive election updates, as well as voting details, by Synergy Mail.

A debate between the two primary candidates is planned for 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 27. CCPS will share details about the debate with students prior to spring break.

Details outlining the election process are also posted on the Charles County Association of Student Councils (CCASC) website linked here.

The following is a breakdown of the primary election vote. CANDIDATE VOTES Amira Abujuma 543 Amulya Akula 153 Shreeya Chada 63 Jordyn Davis 102 Elizabeth Holmes 43 Danae Hudson 45 Mechelle Johnson-Reeves 54 Kyla Jones 57 Gabrielle Wimbush 87 David Yum 392

