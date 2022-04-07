Hunter is a one-year-old, 19-pound playfully energetic pup ISO his forever home. Hunter is still learning house manners and how to play politely. He would love a foster or forever home with a playful canine companion and a securely fenced yard for zoomie running fun puppy antics!

Please click this link,, and visit Hunter’s web page to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Hunter has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Hunter.

