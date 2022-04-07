On Tuesday, April 5, the Board of County Commissioners celebrated four new historic markers in the county. These sites included Blue Jay Motel, Mount Hope Church, the Village of Pomonkey, and Carroll Farmhouse and Cemetery. Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government Credit: Charles County Government

During the Commissioner’s meeting, County Administrator Mark Belton; Department of Planning and Growth Management Director Deborah Carpenter; Economic Development Department Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle; Department of Public Works Acting Director Bernard Cochran; and Chief of Environmental Resources Frances Sherman provided an update on Goal 3: Environment of the County Commissioners’ Goals and Objectives. Highlights include Rural Legacy Area Expansion, Resilience Authority’s work, Military Installation Resilience Review initiative, Chesapeake Conservancy internship, a new commercial recycling facility, and new commercial recycling transfer station, impervious surface treatment, and stormwater management maintenance and illicit discharge.

Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided the County Commissioners with a Fiscal 2023 Budget Work Session, specifically was the Governmental Capital Improvement Projects; the local share of these projects is funded by the General Fund. The General Fund is comprised of property taxes, income taxes, recordation and transfer taxes, and other revenues. Staff discussed the Fiscal 2023- 2027 Capital Improvement Program, which includes projects for the Board of Education, College of Southern Maryland, General Government, Parks, and Transportation projects, as well as contingency-inflation costs.

Some of the highlighted proposed items included new schools, renovating existing schools, open space enclosure projects at Piccowaxen Middle School, Indian Head Elementary School, full-day kindergarten additions, a new VanGO maintenance facility, a new Recreation Center, a Waldorf Park project, Popes Creeks park, park repair, and maintenance increase, additional synthetic turf fields, outdoor basketballs courts in Waldorf, various sidewalk additions, increase annual road overlay project, safety improvements for Billingsley Road and Turkey Hill Road, Phase III of Western Parkway, Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor Stormwater Outfall project, and funding to support the next phase of the Middletown Road upgrade project.

Commissioner New Business

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. discussed the recent youth concerns and expressed the importance of creating more programs to support our youth. He recommended that the County Commissioners hold a meeting to bring local stakeholders together to create a plan of action.

Open Session Briefings

Planner III Kelly Palmer provided a presentation on the Zoning Text Amendment 21-01 NRP Holdings, LLC Moreland Properties and a request to set a public hearing. County Commissioners approved setting a public hearing for Wednesday, May 25 at 6 p.m. in a hybrid format.

Department of the Environment representatives provided a presentation on Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAs). In Maryland, the primary concern is AFFF firefighting foam, but other potential sources can include wastewater treatment plants and stormwater. PFAs can build up in fish tissue and can become a concern if health advisory levels rise.

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided an update on the 2022 Maryland General Assembly Session. Updates included:

House Bill 1116 passed the House and is awaiting a Senate vote.

Senate Bill 1416 passed the House and is awaiting a Senate vote.

Senate Bill 965 passed the House and is awaiting a Senate vote.

House Bill 739/Senate Bill 916 passed the house and passed the Senate.

House Bill 514/ Senate Bill 388 passed the House and is awaiting a Senate vote.

House Bill 1290 passed the General Assembly.

House Bill 1433 passed the House and is awaiting a Senate hearing.

House Bill 35/ Senate Bill 158 draft letter will be sent to the Governor’s Office regarding the Commissioners’ concerns about this legislation and requests for support for election workers and equipment.

County Commissioners approved sending the letter of support for Senate Bill 108 and the letter of support for Senate Bill 76.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

Discussion

Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services and Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on Federal Earmark Spending. Highlighted projects included the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project, Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission Interconnection, Potomac River Water Supply Treatment Plant, Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant UV Disinfection System Upgrades, Waldorf Redevelopment Corridor Stormwater Outfall, Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary Virtual 3-D Paddle Experience, and Charles County Body Worn Camera Project.

Recognition

County Commissioners recognized National Public Health Week and the work of the Charles County Department of Health and all workers who are dedicated to promoting public health, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proclamations

Next Commissioners Session: April 26, 2022

