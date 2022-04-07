ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Department of Athletics and Recreation held its 11th Annual Seahawks Scholarship and Leadership Reception on Tuesday, March 29, at Daugherty-Palmer Commons.

The reception included the 2022 Chi Alpha Sigma induction ceremony as well as recognition of the leadership and accomplishments of the St. Mary’s College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Credit: Nairem Moran / St. Mary's College of Maryland

After opening remarks by Director of Athletics and Recreation Crystal Gibson and Associate Director of Athletics and Recreation Jim Cranmer, the afternoon continued with the induction of the 19th class into the Maryland Beta Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma. This year’s induction class was comprised of 42 inductees while 37 members had their membership renewed.

“Seahawks athletics is proud to celebrate the academic success of its student-athletes. Inducting the largest Chi Alpha Sigma class in the history of St. Mary’s College of Maryland speaks to the incredible work, dedication, and sacrifice each of these amazing students put into everything they do, on and out of the playing arena. Those inducted represent the best and brightest and we are proud to recognize their excellence,” Gibson said.

Chi Alpha Sigma Induction Class of 2022
Ben Atkins
Baseball		Matt Barlow
M. Soccer		Alex Behzadi
M. Track & Field
Jazlyn Benitez
W. Swimming		Maggie Bennett
W. Rowing		Anri Cifuentes Robinson
M. Swimming
Brock Daniel
M. Lacrosse		Lily Davison
W. Lacrosse		Liam DeLone-Bellsey
M. Soccer
Grace Dillingham
W. Cross Country		Annika Drilling
W. Rowing		Jack Eskay
M. Soccer
Kyra Feinauer
Volleyball		Camryn Gentner
W. Lacrosse		Dylan Goldsborough
M. Cross Country
Hannah Gorel
W. Tennis		Owen Hill
M. Lacrosse		Maggie Howells
Field Hockey
Nikki Iacona
W. Rowing		Naheed John
M. Rowing		Seth Jones
M. Basketball
Celina Kaufman
Field Hockey		Noah Kellner
M. Lacrosse		Jack Kennedy
M. Swimming
Katelyn Kluh
Volleyball		Evan Kostelecky
M. Rowing		Rileigh Krell
W. Swimming
Walker Krizman
M. Lacrosse		Chyna Landon
W. Basketball		Sam Leaman
M. Rowing
Maddie Mayuga
Field Hockey		Dexter Mueller
Sailing		Nefret Perunko
W. Soccer
Erin Piper
W. Lacrosse		Cameron Rucker
M. Basketball		Lauren Sapp
W. Cross Country
Caleb Shankle
M. Cross Country/Track & Field		Nancy Slaughter
Volleyball		Grace Spurrier
W. Lacrosse
Bella Sterner
W. Tennis		Sydney West
W. Rowing		Cal Wilcox
M. Lacrosse
Two-Year Chi Alpha Sigma Members
Maddy Adams
W. Rowing		Jackie Agyemang
W. Tennis		Lauren Baker
W. Soccer
Jayne Barkman
W. Lacrosse		Katherine Bennett
Sailing		Sophia Carlson
Field Hockey
Gabrielle Corder
Field Hockey		Kelly Emge
Field Hockey/W. Lacrosse		Julia Faranetta
W. Soccer/Sailing
Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick
W. Lacrosse		Amy Forsbacka
W. Cross Country		Emily Frieman
W. Rowing
Lauren Giron
W. Soccer		Lucy Gussio
W. Lacrosse		Stephanie Heffron
W. Lacrosse
Izzy Hermans
W. Cross Country		Hallie Hershey
W. Tennis		Tyson Johnson
Baseball
Aidan Kelley
M. Soccer		Sarah Kifer
W. Soccer		Erin Krauss
Volleyball
Erin Lanham
W. Rowing		Rachel Lansbury
Field Hockey		Cameron Mangold
W. Soccer/W. Basketball
Leila McCloskey
W. Swimming		Emma McNesby
W. Rowing		Henry Morin
M. Rowing
Sam Muir
Sailing		Colette Nortman
W. Rowing		Susanna Schmidt
W. Lacrosse
Sam Sheats
M. Tennis		Lilly Stein
W. Rowing		Genna Viggiano
Sailing
Taylor Wigglesworth
Volleyball		Tyler Wilson
M. Cross Country/Track & Field		Riley Woolston
M. Rowing
Ashley Yurich
W. Soccer		  

 The program continued with a student-athlete perspective presented by SAAC Co-President and senior women’s soccer player Lauren Giron.

Peter Krech, head women’s soccer coach and SAAC advisor, then recognized the campus and community service accomplishments and leadership of SAAC.

About Chi Alpha Sigma: Chi Alpha Sigma (???), the national college athlete honor society, is a nonprofit organization established in 1996 to recognize collegiate student-athletes who earned a varsity letter in at least one sport while maintaining a 3.4 or higher cumulative GPA throughout their junior and senior years. The newest members received a ??? pin as well as a certificate while the seniors received a ??? medallion which can be worn when they graduate in May.

