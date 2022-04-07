ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Department of Athletics and Recreation held its 11th Annual Seahawks Scholarship and Leadership Reception on Tuesday, March 29, at Daugherty-Palmer Commons.

The reception included the 2022 Chi Alpha Sigma induction ceremony as well as recognition of the leadership and accomplishments of the St. Mary’s College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

After opening remarks by Director of Athletics and Recreation Crystal Gibson and Associate Director of Athletics and Recreation Jim Cranmer , the afternoon continued with the induction of the 19th class into the Maryland Beta Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma. This year’s induction class was comprised of 42 inductees while 37 members had their membership renewed.

“Seahawks athletics is proud to celebrate the academic success of its student-athletes. Inducting the largest Chi Alpha Sigma class in the history of St. Mary’s College of Maryland speaks to the incredible work, dedication, and sacrifice each of these amazing students put into everything they do, on and out of the playing arena. Those inducted represent the best and brightest and we are proud to recognize their excellence,” Gibson said. Chi Alpha Sigma Induction Class of 2022 Ben Atkins

Baseball Matt Barlow

M. Soccer Alex Behzadi

M. Track & Field Jazlyn Benitez

W. Swimming Maggie Bennett

W. Rowing Anri Cifuentes Robinson

M. Swimming Brock Daniel

M. Lacrosse Lily Davison

W. Lacrosse Liam DeLone-Bellsey

M. Soccer Grace Dillingham

W. Cross Country Annika Drilling

W. Rowing Jack Eskay

M. Soccer Kyra Feinauer

Volleyball Camryn Gentner

W. Lacrosse Dylan Goldsborough

M. Cross Country Hannah Gorel

W. Tennis Owen Hill

M. Lacrosse Maggie Howells

Field Hockey Nikki Iacona

W. Rowing Naheed John

M. Rowing Seth Jones

M. Basketball Celina Kaufman

Field Hockey Noah Kellner

M. Lacrosse Jack Kennedy

M. Swimming Katelyn Kluh

Volleyball Evan Kostelecky

M. Rowing Rileigh Krell

W. Swimming Walker Krizman

M. Lacrosse Chyna Landon

W. Basketball Sam Leaman

M. Rowing Maddie Mayuga

Field Hockey Dexter Mueller

Sailing Nefret Perunko

W. Soccer Erin Piper

W. Lacrosse Cameron Rucker

M. Basketball Lauren Sapp

W. Cross Country Caleb Shankle

M. Cross Country/Track & Field Nancy Slaughter

Volleyball Grace Spurrier

W. Lacrosse Bella Sterner

W. Tennis Sydney West

W. Rowing Cal Wilcox

M. Lacrosse Two-Year Chi Alpha Sigma Members Maddy Adams

W. Rowing Jackie Agyemang

W. Tennis Lauren Baker

W. Soccer Jayne Barkman

W. Lacrosse Katherine Bennett

Sailing Sophia Carlson

Field Hockey Gabrielle Corder

Field Hockey Kelly Emge

Field Hockey/W. Lacrosse Julia Faranetta

W. Soccer/Sailing Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick

W. Lacrosse Amy Forsbacka

W. Cross Country Emily Frieman

W. Rowing Lauren Giron

W. Soccer Lucy Gussio

W. Lacrosse Stephanie Heffron

W. Lacrosse Izzy Hermans

W. Cross Country Hallie Hershey

W. Tennis Tyson Johnson

Baseball Aidan Kelley

M. Soccer Sarah Kifer

W. Soccer Erin Krauss

Volleyball Erin Lanham

W. Rowing Rachel Lansbury

Field Hockey Cameron Mangold

W. Soccer/W. Basketball Leila McCloskey

W. Swimming Emma McNesby

W. Rowing Henry Morin

M. Rowing Sam Muir

Sailing Colette Nortman

W. Rowing Susanna Schmidt

W. Lacrosse Sam Sheats

M. Tennis Lilly Stein

W. Rowing Genna Viggiano

Sailing Taylor Wigglesworth

Volleyball Tyler Wilson

M. Cross Country/Track & Field Riley Woolston

M. Rowing Ashley Yurich

W. Soccer

The program continued with a student-athlete perspective presented by SAAC Co-President and senior women’s soccer player Lauren Giron .



Peter Krech, head women’s soccer coach and SAAC advisor, then recognized the campus and community service accomplishments and leadership of SAAC.



About Chi Alpha Sigma: Chi Alpha Sigma (???), the national college athlete honor society, is a nonprofit organization established in 1996 to recognize collegiate student-athletes who earned a varsity letter in at least one sport while maintaining a 3.4 or higher cumulative GPA throughout their junior and senior years. The newest members received a ??? pin as well as a certificate while the seniors received a ??? medallion which can be worn when they graduate in May.

