ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Department of Athletics and Recreation held its 11th Annual Seahawks Scholarship and Leadership Reception on Tuesday, March 29, at Daugherty-Palmer Commons.
The reception included the 2022 Chi Alpha Sigma induction ceremony as well as recognition of the leadership and accomplishments of the St. Mary’s College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
After opening remarks by Director of Athletics and Recreation Crystal Gibson and Associate Director of Athletics and Recreation Jim Cranmer, the afternoon continued with the induction of the 19th class into the Maryland Beta Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma. This year’s induction class was comprised of 42 inductees while 37 members had their membership renewed.
“Seahawks athletics is proud to celebrate the academic success of its student-athletes. Inducting the largest Chi Alpha Sigma class in the history of St. Mary’s College of Maryland speaks to the incredible work, dedication, and sacrifice each of these amazing students put into everything they do, on and out of the playing arena. Those inducted represent the best and brightest and we are proud to recognize their excellence,” Gibson said.
Chi Alpha Sigma Induction Class of 2022 Ben Atkins
Baseball
Matt Barlow
M. Soccer
Alex Behzadi
M. Track & Field
Jazlyn Benitez
W. Swimming
Maggie Bennett
W. Rowing
Anri Cifuentes Robinson
M. Swimming
Brock Daniel
M. Lacrosse
Lily Davison
W. Lacrosse
Liam DeLone-Bellsey
M. Soccer
Grace Dillingham
W. Cross Country
Annika Drilling
W. Rowing
Jack Eskay
M. Soccer
Kyra Feinauer
Volleyball
Camryn Gentner
W. Lacrosse
Dylan Goldsborough
M. Cross Country
Hannah Gorel
W. Tennis
Owen Hill
M. Lacrosse
Maggie Howells
Field Hockey
Nikki Iacona
W. Rowing
Naheed John
M. Rowing
Seth Jones
M. Basketball
Celina Kaufman
Field Hockey
Noah Kellner
M. Lacrosse
Jack Kennedy
M. Swimming
Katelyn Kluh
Volleyball
Evan Kostelecky
M. Rowing
Rileigh Krell
W. Swimming
Walker Krizman
M. Lacrosse
Chyna Landon
W. Basketball
Sam Leaman
M. Rowing
Maddie Mayuga
Field Hockey
Dexter Mueller
Sailing
Nefret Perunko
W. Soccer
Erin Piper
W. Lacrosse
Cameron Rucker
M. Basketball
Lauren Sapp
W. Cross Country
Caleb Shankle
M. Cross Country/Track & Field
Nancy Slaughter
Volleyball
Grace Spurrier
W. Lacrosse
Bella Sterner
W. Tennis
Sydney West
W. Rowing
Cal Wilcox
M. Lacrosse
Two-Year Chi Alpha Sigma Members Maddy Adams
W. Rowing
Jackie Agyemang
W. Tennis
Lauren Baker
W. Soccer
Jayne Barkman
W. Lacrosse
Katherine Bennett
Sailing
Sophia Carlson
Field Hockey
Gabrielle Corder
Field Hockey
Kelly Emge
Field Hockey/W. Lacrosse
Julia Faranetta
W. Soccer/Sailing
Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick
W. Lacrosse
Amy Forsbacka
W. Cross Country
Emily Frieman
W. Rowing
Lauren Giron
W. Soccer
Lucy Gussio
W. Lacrosse
Stephanie Heffron
W. Lacrosse
Izzy Hermans
W. Cross Country
Hallie Hershey
W. Tennis
Tyson Johnson
Baseball
Aidan Kelley
M. Soccer
Sarah Kifer
W. Soccer
Erin Krauss
Volleyball
Erin Lanham
W. Rowing
Rachel Lansbury
Field Hockey
Cameron Mangold
W. Soccer/W. Basketball
Leila McCloskey
W. Swimming
Emma McNesby
W. Rowing
Henry Morin
M. Rowing
Sam Muir
Sailing
Colette Nortman
W. Rowing
Susanna Schmidt
W. Lacrosse
Sam Sheats
M. Tennis
Lilly Stein
W. Rowing
Genna Viggiano
Sailing
Taylor Wigglesworth
Volleyball
Tyler Wilson
M. Cross Country/Track & Field
Riley Woolston
M. Rowing
Ashley Yurich
W. Soccer
The program continued with a student-athlete perspective presented by SAAC Co-President and senior women’s soccer player Lauren Giron.
Peter Krech, head women’s soccer coach and SAAC advisor, then recognized the campus and community service accomplishments and leadership of SAAC.
About Chi Alpha Sigma: Chi Alpha Sigma (???), the national college athlete honor society, is a nonprofit organization established in 1996 to recognize collegiate student-athletes who earned a varsity letter in at least one sport while maintaining a 3.4 or higher cumulative GPA throughout their junior and senior years. The newest members received a ??? pin as well as a certificate while the seniors received a ??? medallion which can be worn when they graduate in May.