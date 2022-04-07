Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and 211 Maryland today announced the launch of a new database on PressOne.211MD.org that improves access for Marylanders looking for mental health and substance use disorder resources.

The site offers new dropdown filters — including age, language, payment options, special populations, and service type — which narrow search results and identify the specific treatment and recovery options visitors are aiming to access.

“Marylanders can now more easily find mental health and substance abuse services and providers that are specific to their needs,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Adding an enhanced 211 database creates a one-stop-shop for finding both crisis and general resources for mental health and substance use disorders.”

Developed by 211 Maryland and MDH’s Behavioral Health Administration (BHA), the new database was designed to help Marylanders find help that is local and convenient when they need it. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, 32 percent of adults surveyed reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder in January. More than 13 percent of people started or increased substance use to cope with stress.

“Navigating the behavioral health network can be challenging for anyone. In Maryland we have a robust array of behavioral health services available — if you know how to find them,” said BHA Deputy Secretary Dr. Aliya Jones. “We hope that this enhanced resource will make it easier for people to identify and access treatment resources, so they can maintain or improve their mental health during these challenging times.”

Marylanders can access immediate mental health and substance use support by calling 211 and pressing 1. Trained call specialists help resolve crisis situations and help people with resources to manage their health. People can also connect through text (898-211) and chat through the website.

“Marylanders are increasingly relying on the internet to manage their physical and mental health,” said Quinton Askew, President, and CEO of 211 Maryland. “Adding this enhanced 211 database to the ‘Press One’ website will meet people who they already are looking for information about mental health and substance use. Through our partnership with BHA and our statewide network of call centers, we will continue to support the health and well-being of all Marylanders.”

