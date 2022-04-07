Dr. Samer Jabbour Credit: MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center

CLINTON, Md. (April 7, 2022) – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is pleased to welcome fellowship-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon Samer Jabbour, MD. He specializes in breast reconstruction, microsurgery, body contouring, and cosmetic surgery.

Dr. Jabbour is dedicated to transforming the lives of breast cancer patients and performs an array of cutting-edge procedures including autologous transplantation, oncoplastic reconstruction, and implant-based breast reconstruction. He is also an expert in cosmetic plastic surgery as well as body contouring procedures such as abdominoplasty and breast reduction/lift.

“I also want to focus on reconstructive surgery like breast reduction. Women with back pain don’t have to go through that; we have a solution for you,” said Dr. Jabbour, who practices at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in addition to MedStar Southern Maryland. “We provide quality care for patients in more of a community setting that is close to home.”

Dr. Jabbour completed five years of plastic surgery residency, along with three different specialty fellowship training in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, after earning his medical doctorate from Saint Joseph’s University Medical School. He did his first fellowship at the Groupe Hospitalier Paris Saint-Joseph hospital in Paris, France, and then underwent another year of fellowship training with a focus on reconstructive plastic surgery at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Jabbour went on to complete the third year of specialty training at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, where he focused on advanced breast reconstruction techniques.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Jabbour, who speaks French and Arabic, is an avid researcher who has contributed to and published more than 40 peer-reviewed articles in the most prestigious journals about plastic surgery. His research focuses on aesthetic and microvascular surgery.

Having now brought his medical expertise to MedStar Health, Dr. Jabbour said he chose the organization because of its reputation for having some of the best medical techniques and modern technology, along with a multidisciplinary approach to care.

He will work closely with Dr. Patricia Wehner, a board-certified and fellowship-trained breast surgeon who serves as the director of the MedStar Health Breast Program at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. “Patients deserve to be treated nicely and live the life they want,” Dr. Jabbour said. “I have trained in so many different places and experienced a lot of great things. It is my goal to transform those experiences into the best quality care for patients.”

Like this: Like Loading...