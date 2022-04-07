PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland – NAS Patuxent River transitioned from Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo to HPCON Alpha as of April 7, 2022, as a result of falling COVID cases within the surrounding counties of Southern Maryland.

HPCONs are protocols for health protection during public health emergencies, such as a pandemic. Commanders review and update these HPCONs based on risk levels within a local community and aligned with local, state, and national guidance. Military leaders and public health personnel use them to guide actions taken in response to a health threat.

“As cases of COVID-19 transmission continue to drop in the community we’re pleased to be able to shift NAS Patuxent River to HPCON Alpha,” said Capt. John Brabazon NAS Patuxent River commanding officer. “We’re not completely out of the woods yet but this is a step in the right direction and a direct result of all who have gotten vaccinated and maintained healthy practices to limit exposure to COVID.”

HPCON Alpha requires continued adherence to hand sanitation, environmental cleaning, and six-foot distancing between persons, as mission performance allows. Workplace occupancy must be kept at less than 100 percent capacity. Masks are still required within medical facilities such as the Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River. Masks are not required elsewhere but may be recommended due to personal health circumstances or based on personal preferences.

Personnel with respiratory illness, known exposure to COVID-19, or a positive test for COVID-19 – regardless of vaccination status – should self-isolate and seek guidance from personal health care providers or public health authorities. Persons with a diagnosis of COVID-19 must isolate for a minimum of 5 days and wear a mask outside their home for an additional 5 days thereafter.

For information on isolation/quarantine duration; at-home testing; masking and travel guidance for the general public: https://www.covid.gov

The Trusted Traveler Program remains in effect at NAS Patuxent River, and Gate 3 will remain open. Gate sentries will continue to check IDs using the “no-touch” method.

For more information on Pax River’s MWR programs, visit https://www.navymwrpaxriver.com/covid-19-update.

