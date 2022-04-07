LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of April 6, 2022.

Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools

The Board appointed Mr. BeeJay Dothard as Principal of Great Mills High School. Mr. Dothard holds a Master’s Degree from Notre Dame of Maryland University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Western Michigan University. He currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Great Mills High School.

This appointment will become effective July 1, 2022.

