Washington, D.C. (April 1, 2022) – The National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) is seeking public comment on Visualize 2045 , the long-range transportation plan update for the metropolitan Washington region. Input will help elected leaders and regional planners better understand how the plan aligns with public priorities as they make decisions about the region’s transportation future.

There are several options for providing input, including an online form, email, phone message, or by mail. Comments must be received or postmarked by May 1, 2022.

Visualize 2045 highlights hundreds of regionally significant road and transit projects, bicycle and pedestrian projects, freight movement factors, and key land-use issues facing the region.

“The Visualize 2045 update is a long-range transportation plan that includes climate and resiliency considerations, supports equitable approaches to distributing mobility options, and emphasizes the importance of safety in every aspect of transportation planning,” said TPB Chair and City of Manassas Vice Mayor Pamela Sebesky. “Local leaders and residents want an efficient, reliable, and safe transportation system, and a regional plan that provides a way for each county, city, and town in the metropolitan Washington area to come together and have a say in how our transportation future will look.”

In addition, to Visualize 2045, the TPB welcomes comments and questions about the FY 2023 – 2026 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The TIP describes the planned schedule for distributing federal, state, and local funds for state and local transportation projects. Also available for comment is the region’s Air Quality Conformity determination.

The projects in the TIP and Visualize 2045 update are tested to ensure that the plan’s projects collectively contribute to the air quality improvement goals embodied in the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990. A series of computer model tests predict how much air pollution will be generated over the next 25 years by facilities in the plan and how much the air will be improved by cleaner gasoline standards and many other factors. If the plan is determined to meet regional air quality goals, federal agencies certify that the plan is “in conformity.”

The Visualize 2045 long-range transportation plan update, TIP, and Air Quality Conformity determination will be available for comment from April 1 – to May 1, 2022. For more information or to comment, visit visualize2045.org/get-involved .

