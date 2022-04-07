UPDATE April 7, 2022 @ 1:30 p.m.-Officials from Medstar Washington Hospital Center reported that Barbara Sue Thompson, 75, succumbed to the injuries she had received during a fire inside her home yesterday in Hughesville.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Charles County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire that also seriously injured a 44-year-old man who rescued Thompson. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD (April 6, 2022) – The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire that seriously injured a 44-year-old man and left a 75-year-old woman clinging to life in critical condition.

At around 9:30 a.m., firefighters from Charles, St. Mary’s, Prince George’s County, and Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported dwelling fire at 5950 Foster Place in Hughesville. According to investigators, the home was located on a single-lane dirt road approximately one and a half miles from the nearest hard surface road, and access to the home was difficult due to being remote.

Upon arrival, deputies and fire personnel found a two-story single-family dwelling with heavy fire on the first floor extending to the remainder of the home. First arriving personnel found the home’s occupants in the driveway suffering from burn injuries. EMS personnel treated and transported both patients to Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Deputy State Fire Marshals have determined the fire originated on the first floor of the dwelling and concluded the male occupant was on the home’s second floor when he heard an explosion and saw smoke from the HVAC vents. He then went to the first floor and found heavy fire conditions in a bedroom on the first floor. He entered the room, retrieved the female occupant, and sustained significant burn injuries.

The female occupant was transported with severe burn injuries and remains in critical condition, while the man sustained less severe burn injuries and is currently in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...