The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Apr. 1 reached 980,731 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 80.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 44.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Maryland using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of March 31, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#24. Garrett County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (14,353 fully vaccinated)

— 33.9% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (115 total deaths)

— 204.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,697 (5,715 total cases)

— 31.0% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#23. Somerset County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (13,135 fully vaccinated)

— 31.5% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (73 total deaths)

— 119.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,241 (5,185 total cases)

— 34.7% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#22. Wicomico County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (57,391 fully vaccinated)

— 26.0% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (326 total deaths)

— 142.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,939 (19,623 total cases)

— 26.0% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#21. Allegany County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (39,291 fully vaccinated)

— 25.5% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 507 (357 total deaths)

— 290.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,290 (17,104 total cases)

— 61.6% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#20. Caroline County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (19,070 fully vaccinated)

— 23.8% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (80 total deaths)

— 83.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,087 (6,042 total cases)

— 20.3% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#19. Cecil County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (59,603 fully vaccinated)

— 22.7% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (258 total deaths)

— 93.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,995 (15,423 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#18. Dorchester County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (18,783 fully vaccinated)

— 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (107 total deaths)

— 157.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,129 (7,704 total cases)

— 60.5% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#17. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (89,791 fully vaccinated)

— 20.7% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (581 total deaths)

— 196.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,199 (35,042 total cases)

— 54.3% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#16. Baltimore city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (382,760 fully vaccinated)

— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (1,762 total deaths)

— 128.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,786 (111,492 total cases)

— 25.0% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#15. St. Mary’s County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (74,802 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (212 total deaths)

— 43.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,599 (18,841 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#14. Queen Anne’s County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (33,230 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (110 total deaths)

— 67.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,035 (7,071 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#13. Kent County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (13,059 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (66 total deaths)

— 161.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,647 (3,039 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#12. Harford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (176,414 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (572 total deaths)

— 72.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,922 (38,116 total cases)

— 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#11. Charles County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.9% (114,087 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (350 total deaths)

— 64.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,055 (27,843 total cases)

— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#10. Calvert County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (65,512 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (142 total deaths)

— 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,991 (11,095 total cases)

— 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#9. Worcester County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (37,071 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (156 total deaths)

— 129.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,495 (8,623 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#8. Baltimore County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (588,235 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (2,456 total deaths)

— 128.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,903 (131,575 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#7. Talbot County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.8% (27,085 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (86 total deaths)

— 77.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,946 (5,557 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#6. Carroll County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (124,122 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (397 total deaths)

— 81.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,669 (21,340 total cases)

— 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#5. Prince George’s County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (672,043 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (2,134 total deaths)

— 80.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,681 (169,873 total cases)

— 24.3% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#4. Frederick County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (198,972 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (517 total deaths)

— 53.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,533 (45,507 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#3. Anne Arundel County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (444,697 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (1,061 total deaths)

— 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,388 (89,132 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#2. Howard County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.5% (278,474 fully vaccinated)

— 14.2% higher vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (374 total deaths)

— 11.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,379 (43,573 total cases)

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland

#1. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 86.5% (908,350 fully vaccinated)

— 15.5% higher vaccination rate than Maryland

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (2,020 total deaths)

— 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,893 (166,983 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland

