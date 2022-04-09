Tigey is a pure, precious angel who just wants to soak up all the love!
She hasn’t had the best start in life but she is not letting that get her down. At 9 months old she still has lots of kitten energy.
Overall, Tigey has a mellow personality, but all bets are off when you wave the wand toy around or toss the ball! Then she is ready for some fun! She would like to find a home where she can be pampered. Could that be with you?
QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:
Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)
- 6707 Animal Shelter Road
- Hughesville, MD 20637
- 301-932-1713