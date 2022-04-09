Washington, D.C– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (8-8) traveled to Gallaudet University this afternoon (Apr. 8) for a United East Conference contest. The Seahawks were able to cruise by the Bison 27-8.

How It Happened

The Seahawks were able to jump on top of the Bison 6-1 after three innings of play. The Seahawk’s lead was fueled by a five running second inning. Brian Sanders was able to knock home an RBI single to give the Seahawks a 4-0 advantage before Cole Tarleton delivered a single that brought home two more runners to give St. Mary’s their fifth and sixth runs of the ball game.

Inside the Box Score

Garrett Pulliam paced the Seahawks offensively with four hits and four RBIs. Cole Tarleton also had a nice day at the plate with three hits and four RBIs.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 9 vs. Gallaudet (DH) | 12PM & 2:30PM

