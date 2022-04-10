[McLean, VA] April 8, 2022 – The Alzheimer’s Association will hold its first-ever Ride to End ALZ in the Nation’s Capital on Saturday, May 15. More than 160 riders from Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia, as well as from states as far away as Texas, Minnesota, and Hawaii, have registered for the inaugural cycling event, which joins a growing list of Ride to End ALZ events held across the country to raise funds and awareness to advance research toward the first survivor of Alzheimer’s.

Prince George’s County resident Stacey King is a member of the volunteer Community Engagement Committee responsible for planning the new event. King lost her maternal great-grandmother, paternal grandfather, and other family members to Alzheimer’s. Her maternal grandmother is now living with the disease.

“Alzheimer’s is a horrific way to lose someone you love,” said King. “This disease puts an extensive and sometimes damaging strain on families, and our society is not properly equipped to support caregivers to the extent they need. I joined the Ride committee because I wanted to get involved in raising awareness. This really is a wonderful and powerful way to raise funds to find a cure.”

King has participated in other Alzheimer’s Association events, including Walk to End Alzheimer’s and the Ride to End ALZ in New England, where she completed her first century (100-mile) ride in 2019. When asked what she would say to encourage people to sign up for the event, King replied: “This is a great way to honor loved ones lost to Alzheimer’s or other dementias by making a meaningful impact on the future of research. You realize you are not alone; it is a shared experience and we are all working towards a cure together.”

The Ride to End ALZ will take place in Loudoun County, VA, with the start and finish at Morven Park in Leesburg. Check-in opens at 6 a.m., with the ride starting at 7 a.m. Participants can choose a 25-mile, 45-mile, 70-mile, or 100-mile route with breathtaking views. The fully supported event will have rest stops along every route, as well as SAG (support and gear), breakfast, lunch, and live entertainment.

People can register for the Ride to End ALZ at alz.org/ride . Select the National Capital option to register for the event. All participants must be 13 years of age or older. Riders are required to make a registration donation to get started and agree to raise the fundraising minimum of $500 in order to participate. The registration donation will be counted towards that minimum.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the Ride will support Alzheimer’s research. As the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research, the Alzheimer’s Association is committed to accelerating the global progress of new treatments, preventions, and, ultimately, a cure. Learn more about research al alz.org/research . Participants can raise funds for the Ride in a variety of ways, from online donations to creative fundraising asks, such as King’s canning workshops for friends.

“My grandmother was a mega canner. Growing up, I have memories of her pantry is filled with jars of pickles, jams, and beans,” said King. “She sent me strawberry jam while I was in Australia completing my undergraduate degree. When I graduated and returned home, I realized she really wasn’t canning anymore; she had just been making those jars of jam for me. She taught me how to can, and we’ve made many batches of jams and sauces together. Even now, she will help me, and the act of prep work or washing jars always sparks some great memories and stories. It is wonderful to be able to share how I got into canning, which in part feels like carrying on a bit of her legacy.”

For more information on Ride to End ALZ Nation’s Capital, visit alz.org/ride or contact Brenda Buchanan, director of the Ride at 512-572-0153 or at bbuchanan@alz.org .

