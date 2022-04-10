Calvert County, MD– The Calvert County Democratic Central Committee announces its immediate solicitation of candidates for vacancies on the Calvert County Democratic Central Committee. Candidates must be registered Democrat and reside in Calvert County. Two vacancies seek candidates identifying as male or non-binary. The remaining vacancy seeks a candidate identifying as female or non-binary.

To apply, please email a resume including the candidate’s address and contact information to info@calvertdemocrats.com. Candidates may also apply by mailing the required documentation to PO Box 2063, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 6:30 pm.

Candidates will be required to be interviewed at a public meeting of the Calvert County Democratic Central Committee. The meeting will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:00 am via Zoom. Candidates will be provided information for joining the meeting 24 hours prior to the meeting time.

Candidates will be called in alphabetical order and provided two (2) minutes to speak. Once the interviews have been completed, a public vote will be held. The candidate receiving a majority of the votes will be appointed to fill the vacancy.

For questions, please reach out to the email address above or call (410) 414-3660.

