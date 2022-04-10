Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control approved the American Affiliate division of FansUnite to help Maryland sportsbooks retain customers. The announcement was made earlier this month.

Maryland online sports betting and gambling is expected to launch later this year. Five of the six Maryland casinos already ushered in retail sports betting beginning in December 2021.

The AmAff division will “provide customer acquisition services for licensed sports wagering entities” in the state.

“Maryland is poised to be one of the most dynamic and competitive markets in the country,” American Affiliate CEO Chris Grove said in a release. “This step allows American Affiliate to be ready to benefit from that competition on launch day.”

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company that “operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry.” It acquired American Affiliate, a pure-play affiliate company, in November 2021.

American Affiliate is “focused on generating new depositing customers for online sportsbooks, casinos, daily fantasy, and poker platforms” via its several brands.

What this means for online sports betting/gambling in Maryland

Many of the major sports betting sites are already present in the state via in-person sportsbooks. There’s room for more, thanks to the state’s sports betting law allowing the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency to authorize up to 60 licenses.

Caesars, FanDuel, and BetMGM all are operating in the state’s retail market. Other major players in the industry, such as Barstool, are licensed for online betting and anxiously awaiting the market’s launch.

PointsBet will exist on the Riverboat on the Potomac with an expected retail launch later this year. Rivers Casino, and its operating brand Rush Street Interactive, has partnered with Bingo World. The bingo hall was recently approved to become the state’s ninth retail sportsbook.

AmAff is “expected to provide live activation services at retail locations in Maryland.” Additionally, its digital team “will provide customer acquisition services in the Maryland market.”

The best-case scenario for online sports betting would be by the beginning of the 2022-2023 NFL season. However, lawmakers and regulators are unable to commit to an official date at this time. A disparity study must be completed before online sports betting licenses are awarded.

Currently, Maryland has no immediate plans for online casinos or online poker.

