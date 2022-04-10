One of the nation’s greatest modernist artists and a founding figure of Native American modernism, George Morrison challenged prevailing ideas of what Native American art should be, arguing that an artist’s identity can exist independently from the nature of the art he creates. He is best known for his abstract landscape paintings and monumental wood collages, which draw on childhood memory and reflect a deep and abiding connection with the natural world.

Native American Modernist Artist George Morrison Credit: U.S. Postal Service

Many of his works feature a prominent horizon line inspired consciously and subconsciously by his childhood on the shore of Lake Superior. Representing the space where sky and water meet, the horizon line also marks the boundary between known and unknown, a mystery that Morrison repeatedly explored, even as he continued to refine his modernist vision.

The U.S. Postal Service honors George Morrison (1919-2000), one of the nation’s greatest modernist artists and founding figure of Native American modernism, with a set of five stamps showcasing his work.

The first-day-of-issue event for the George Morrison Forever stamps is free and open to the public. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #GeorgeMorrisonStamps.

