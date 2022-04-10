Williamsport, PA– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team took on the Penn College Wildcats this afternoon (Apr 9) for a United East Conference Matchup. The Seahawks defeated the Wildcats 8-1 to improve 4-7 on the year.

Doubles

St. Mary’s was able to pull off the sweep in doubles, 3-0. Diana Levit and Hannah Gorel came out on top in the No.1 with a dominant win defeating the Wildcats, 8-1. The momentum continued In the No. 2 spot, where Hallie Hershey and Amber Manspeaker cruised to an 8-2 victory over their Penn opponents.

and came out on top in the No.1 with a dominant win defeating the Wildcats, 8-1. The momentum continued In the No. 2 spot, where and cruised to an 8-2 victory over their Penn opponents. In the No. 3 spot, Ellie Walter and Giselle Harris battled for an 8-4 victory to secure an undefeated doubles session for the Seahawks.

Singles

Levit, Gorel, and Hershey competed in singles at the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 spots against Penn College. Levit cruised to a two-set victory by scores of 6-0 and 6-1. Gorel collected a two-set win in a similar fashion with scores of 6-1 and 6-0. In the No. 3 spot, Hershey continued to ride the momentum, winning both sets 6-1.

Amber Manspeaker competed in the No. 4 spot and secured another Seahawk win, holding her opponent to zero points with scores of 6-0 in both sets. Unfortunately for the Seahawks, Giselle Harris could not continue the shutout for St. Mary’s and dropped her match in the No. 5 spot in a tiebreaker. Ellie Walter was able to close the day out on a high note for the Seahawks winning in a two-set shutout, 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 6 spot.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 12 | Penn State Harrisburg | 3:30 PM | St. Mary’s City, MD

Like this: Like Loading...